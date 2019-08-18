Offense Explodes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Cleburne Railroaders set a franchise record with 21 hits and matched a franchise record for runs scored, cruising to a 16-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Cleburne (51-35) jumped all over Sioux Falls starter Alex Boshers (5-7), grabbing a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run home run from Chase Simpson. It was Simpson's first home run since July 27 at Chicago. Ryan Brett then smacked a solo homer in the second, extending the lead to 3-0.

Sioux Falls (34-51) answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Clint Coulter cracked a two-run homer to left, and then a Graham Low single, combined with a throwing error, scored Mike Hart from first to tie the game 3-3.

Simpson seized the lead back with his second homer of the night in the third, a towering solo shot that put Cleburne in front 4-3. Logan Trowbridge doubled home Brett in the fourth, pushing the advantage to 5-3.

After Cleburne was held off the board in the fifth, they broke the game open with five runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh. Grant Buck was at the heart of both innings, notching a two-run triple in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh. Simpson also drove in two more with a drive high off the left field wall, inches away from his third home run of the night. Buck set a career high with four runs driven in, while Simpson set a new season high with five RBI.

That would prove to be more than enough run support for Eudis Idrogo (8-4), who struck out seven over 5.2 innings while allowing eight hits and four runs. Garrett Alexander made his professional debut with 2.1 innings in relief, striking out two and allowing two runs. Bryan Saucedo closed out the win by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Railroaders and Canaries continue their series on Monday night at 7:05 PM. Michael Gunn (3-0, 3.15) gets the start for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls will counter with righty Mark Seyler (3-7, 7.17).

