Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Promoted to Portland

June 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





PORTLAND, MAINE - The Boston Red Sox have promoted Jarren Duran to the Portland Sea Dogs from High-A Salem. Durran is scheduled to make his Double-A on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Duran is leading all of minor league baseball with a .387 (77-for-199) average. He played CF in all 50 games with the Salem Red Sox with four homers, 19 RBI, 13 2B, three 3B, and 18 stolen bases.

The California native posted an average of .400 or above in 29 of 50 games, collected 22 multi-hit games (4-hits, three times), and reached base safely in 43 of 50 starts.

Duran, 22, was Boston's seventh-round pick in last year's draft out of Long Beach State University and is ranked as the #12 Prospect according to Baseball America and the #9 prospect by MLB.com. Baseball America ranks Duran as the fastest baserunner and best athlete in the Red Sox system.

Last year, Duran hit .357 (101-for-283), 3 HR, 35 RBI, 14 2B, 11 3B, 16 BB, 48 SO, 24 SB in 67 games between Lowell and Greenville. He began the season with Lowell, hitting safely in his first 13 professional games and 19 of his last 20 starts. In Greenville, he hit .367 with, picking up a career-high five hits on August 5th vs. Rome.

