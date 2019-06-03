Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for May 27th-June 2nd

SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of May 27th through June 2nd:

New Hampshire Fisher Cats outfielder Forrest Wall has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of May 27th-June 2nd. The 23-year old batted .571 (16-for-28) with six doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs scored, one stolen base, four walks, and a 1.000 slugging percentage in seven games for the Fisher Cats last week. Forrest, who is a native of Winter Park, Florida, had at least one hit in all seven games he played in last week and had multiple hits in five games, including going 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored in a 9-2 win against the visiting Hartford Yard Goats on Monday afternoon. The 6'1", 195 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in batting average (.571), runs scored (10), hits (16), total bases (28), doubles (6), on-base percentage (.636), and OPS (1.636) last week and tied for the lead in slugging percentage (1.000). He also ranked among the weekly league leaders in home runs (2-tied 6th), walks (4-tied 8th), RBIs (6-tied 9th), and stolen bases (1-tied 10th). Forrest, who currently has a 14-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .466 with 16 runs scored, was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on July 26, 2018. He was originally selected by Colorado with the 35th overall pick of the 2014 draft out of Orangewood Christian High School in Maitland, Florida.

Alex Wells, a left-handed starting pitcher for the Bowie Baysox, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 27th-June 2nd. The 6'1", 190 lb. hurler started a pair of games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with nine strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA. Wells, who is a native of Newcastle, Australia, made his first appearance of the week on Monday afternoon at Erie and fired seven shutout innings while earning a no-decision in Bowie's 4-1 loss. He gave up just four hits and struck out six batters without allowing a walk over his seven innings of work. Alex made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Hartford Yard Goats and earned the win in Bowie's 5-2 victory. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out three batters and walking one over 7.2 innings. In eight starts for the Baysox this season Wells has a record of 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA, which is currently tied for second in the league. The 22-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in innings pitched (14.2) last week and also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in wins (1-tied 2nd), WHIP (0.75-6th), ERA (0.61-8th), batting average against (.192-tied 8th), and strikeouts (9-tied 9th). Alex, who is rated by Baseball America as the 20th best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was originally signed by the Baltimore Orioles on August 29, 2015.

