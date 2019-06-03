Wells Named EL Pitcher of the Week

BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League has announced that Baysox LHP Alex Wells has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 27th-June 2nd.

The 6'1", 190 lb. pitcher started two games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with nine strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA. The Newcastle, NSW, Australia, native made his first appearance of the week in the series finale at Erie Monday afternoon. Despite taking a no-decision, Wells held the SeaWolves scoreless over seven innings, scattering five hits and striking out six batters in his third start of 7 IP (out of seven starts) in 2019.

Alex made his second start of the week on Sunday in the series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats, earning the win in front of the Prince George's Stadium crowd by allowing one earned run on six hits in a season-long 7 2/3 innings - one out away from tying his career high. The lefty used 11 fly ball outs to help prevent Hartford from securing a series sweep in a 5-2 win.

The 22-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in innings pitched (14.2) last week and also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in wins (1, T-2nd), WHIP (0.75, 6th), ERA (0.61, 8th), batting average against (.192, T-8th), and strikeouts (9, T-9th).

Alex, who is within the Top-30 prospects in the Baltimore organization by both Baseball America (No. 20) and MLB.com (No. 26), originally signed with the Orioles in August 29, 2015.

