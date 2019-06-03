RubberDucks Partner with United Way of Summit County for "Fourth on the Field"

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are excited to announce a partnership with United Way of Summit County for this year's "Fourth on the Field" event at Canal Park to celebrate Independence Day, Thursday, July 4. The night will include a showing of the hit movie, "The Avengers," before the start of the City of Akron's annual fireworks show. Tickets are $5 and all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25 (includes the movie). Proceeds benefit United Way of Summit County.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the screening of the "The Avengers" will start around 6:45p.m. Following the conclusion of the movie, the RubberDucks will honor "Real Life Heroes" from the community, including police, fire, and military members, as well as health care and education professionals. The City of Akron fireworks will follow at 9:45 p.m.

"We are proud to partner with United Way of Summit County, who do so much for children and families in the Greater Akron area," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "This is a fun way to partner with them to help raise much-needed funds to benefit our community."

In addition to providing for the basic needs of the community, United Way of Summit County works to achieve its four Bold Goals by 2025. It aims to boost third grade reading, high school graduation and college/career readiness rates among Akron public Schools students, financially empower thousands of working families and fight the addiction crisis.

"It takes all of us working together - as volunteers, as advocates and as community investors - to overcome the issues we face as a community," said Jim Mullen, president and CEO of United Way of Summit County. "So, we are thrilled to partner with the Akron RubberDucks for Fourth on the Field. As they come together to celebrate our national holiday, families will be supporting our effort to improve the lives of everyone in Greater Akron."

Canal Park will have concessions stands and restrooms open for the convenience of families, particularly those with children who want to come to Downtown Akron early to avoid the rush and crowds. Fans can bring blankets and sit on the field and enjoy popcorn and other snacks. However, no chairs are permitted on the playing field. Fourth on the Field will be held rain or shine, since fans will be able to sit in the stands to enjoy the movie and fireworks.

The RubberDucks want fans in the community to make Canal Park their annual go-to place for the Fourth of July fireworks and celebration. Each year since Ken Babby became team owner in 2013, the RubberDucks have had a home game or hosted a Fourth on the Field event, as was the case in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"Our 'Fourth on the Field' event has been one of our most successful special events that brings together family and friends at Canal Park," said Pfander. "Each year we have hosted the event, the fan response has been terrific. It's quickly become an Akron Independence Day tradition!"

Tickets are $5 and available at akronrubberducks.com, by calling 330-253-5151, or by visiting the Canal Park Box Office (M-F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) while picnic tickets are also available for $25 (includes the movie).

