Forrest Wall Named Eastern League Player of the Week

June 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) CF Forrest Wall has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of May 27 - June 2.

During the past week, Wall went 16-for-28 (.571) with six doubles, two home runs, six RBIs and 10 runs scored. He led the league in batting average (.571), hits (16), on-base percentage (.636), and OPS (1.636).

The 23-year-old from Winter Park, FL started his award-winning week with a four-hit performance on Memorial Day, including a home run and 4 RBIs against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Wall enters Monday on a 14-game hitting streak (batting .466), the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Binghamton's Pat Mazeika had a 15-game hitting streak from April 27 to May 16, which currently stands as the league's best overall.

During last year's playoff run, Wall provided a pivotal hit in New Hampshire's Game 1 win over Akron in the Eastern League Championship Series. His two-run single in the top of the 10th inning broke a 1-1 tie, and led the Fisher Cats to a 3-1 victory.

Wall was originally drafted in the first round (35th overall) by the Colorado Rockies in 2014. He joined the Blue Jays organization last July 26 as part of the trade for Seunghwan Oh.

After taking two of three games from the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) over the weekend, the Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday to start a six-game homestand. Promotional highlights include a Cavan Biggio bobblehead giveaway from Northeast Delta Dental on Wednesday, Greek Heritage Night on Friday, and another Gatos Feroces game on Saturday, presented by Cricket Wireless.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.