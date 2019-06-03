Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (26-25, T-2ND WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (24-29, 4TH WEST, 9.5 GB, 1st Half)

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (1-1, 6.35 ERA) VS. RHP JAMES MARVEL (4-5, 3.81 ERA)

MONDAY, JUNE 3 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #52 * HOME GAME #30 * NIGHT GAME #35

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their fourth series of the season against the Altoona Curve, a three-game set at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves enter having won five of their past seven, including a series victory versus the Akron RubberDucks. Altoona has won just two games since May 21 and most recently dropped two of three games to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at PNG Field. Anthony Castro opens the series for Erie and is coming off his worst outing of the season on May 25 against Bowie. In one-plus inning out of the bullpen, the right-hander surrendered a season-high six earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one. James Marvel goes for Altoona and enters having taken losses in three of his past four starts. His last start on May 24 at Portland, Marvel was tagged with the loss despite giving up one earned run in 6.2 innings while striking out eight. In three starts against Erie in 2019, Marvel is 0-3 with a 7.64 ERA in 17.2 innings. The right-hander was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 36th round in 2015 out of Duke University.

Tue. June 4 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-4, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 3.32 ERA)

Wed., June 5 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. RHP Alex Faedo (3-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. TBD

Fri., June 7 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., June 8 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-3, 2.34 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Yesterday's 11th inning walk-off win was Erie's third of 2019 and first since May 15 vs. Richmond (9th inning wild pitch)

- In May, Erie went 5-11 in games decided by three runs or fewer. The SeaWolves went 9-9 in such games in April

- After Casey Mize's six shutout innings on Friday, the right-hander has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless frames

- Today is the 10th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +29 run differential is second-best in the EL and the Curve -29 is ninth

- Erie is fourth in the Eastern League with a .245 team batting average while Altoona is fifth at .240

- The SeaWolves have scored the fourth-most runs (218) while the Curve have scored the eighth-most (205)

- Erie hitters have struck out 426 times (fewest in the EL) while Altoona batters have gone down on strikeouts 450 times (fifth-fewest)

- Altoona has hit into the third-most double plays (37) and Erie is fifth in GIDP's (33)

- Erie pitching is fourth best in the league in team ERA (3.45) while Akron is 10th in team ERA (4.03)

- Both teams are among the lowest in walks allowed. Altoona is third (155) and Erie is fourth (164)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron is sixth-best (.979)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 5-2 at UPMC Park

