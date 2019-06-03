Ferocious Fun Returns to NH for Six-Game Homestand

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Newly minted Eastern League Player of the Week Forrest Wall and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) return home Tuesday for a six-game homestand that features the only visits from the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) in 2019.

Wall's eye-popping week (.571 batting average, eight extra base hits, 10 runs scored and then some) highlighted a 2-4 road trip to Harrisburg (Nationals) and Altoona (Pirates). The 'Cats rebounded from a sweep at the hands of the Senators by taking two of three from the Curve.

MLB.com's #30 Blue Jays prospect Riley Adams has a hit in 12 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the league (Wall's 14 is the current leader). The 22-year-old catcher is batting .310 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 24 games since he joined the Fisher Cats on May 3.

Utility man Nash Knight has quietly put together a ten-game streak of his own, thanks in part to a 7-for-18 road trip. He drove in three with three extra base hits.

#6 Blue Jays prospect Kevin Smith homered twice while the 'Cats were away and logged seven hits in 22 trips.

On the mound, Patrick Murphy - a Top 20 Toronto farmhand - turned in a clinical seven-inning performance on Sunday in which he twirled seven innings of one-run ball, scattered five hits, issued no walks and struck out five. He'll pitch over the weekend against the Flying Squirrels of Richmond.

Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday, June 3 against the Baysox.

Fisher Cats vs. Bowie Baysox (Tuesday-Thursday)

Tuesday, June 4 @ 6:35 p.m. - Reading Challenge Night

Join us as we recognize participants in the 2018-19 Reading Challenge, presented by Velcro Companies. Participants are invited to play catch on the field before the game.

Wednesday, June 5 @ 6:35 p.m. - Cavan Biggio Bobblehead Giveaway

The 2018 Eastern League MVP and Rookie of the Year has been immortalized in bobble-form! Cavan leads off our Tri-Bobble series as the first of three collectibles that form one mega-talented set -- don't miss Bo Bichette's bobblehead on June 23, and Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s on July 24! Presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

Thursday, June 6 @ 10:35 a.m. - S.T.E.M. in the Stadium

We invite schools from across New Hampshire and New England to join us for a day of learning and fun. We'll have interactive exhibits on the concourse, a pregame educational program, and the main event: a morning 'Cats game! Presented by Southern New Hampshire University.

Fisher Cats vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Friday-Sunday)

Friday, June 7 @ 6:35 p.m. - Greek Heritage Night + Atlas Fireworks

Our first foray into the Hellenic Republic will be filled with festive music, food and more. We'll light up the sky after the game with Atlas Fireworks presented by Manchester Community College.

Saturday, June 8 @ 6:35 p.m. - Gatos Feroces + Youth Sports Night + Caribbean Atlas Fireworks

Our alter-ego makes its second appearance at Delta Dental Stadium as we transform into Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire for a night celebrating Latinx culture, presented by Cricket Wireless. We'll also honor local youth sports teams before a postgame Atlas Fireworks show (presented by Hyundai) set to the rhythms of the Caribbean islands.

Sunday, June 9 @ 3:35 p.m. - Slide Into Kindness Day + Mountain Men Sunday + Kids Run The Bases

Let's face it, the world could use a little more kindness right now. We're celebrating positivity, inclusion and good vibes on Slide Into Kindness Day, presented by Planet Fitness. Spread the love with us! We'll take the field as the Mountain Men, and all children are invited to run the bases after the game courtesy of the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium.

