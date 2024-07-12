Record Crowd Witnesses Boomers' Walk-off Win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in their final four visits to the plate to rally from down four runs and walk-off with a 7-6 victory before a franchise record crowd of 8,066, eclipsing the mark set just over a week ago on July 4.

Dylan Stutsman posted a zero in the top of the 10th inning and the Boomers were able to make the capacity crowd explode when Paxton Wallace raced home to score the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th.

Windy City opened the scoring in the top of the second on a homer from Henry Kusiak. The Boomers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a brief lead, scoring on a wild pitch and a ground out. The ThunderBolts added two in the top of the seventh inning to expand the edge to 6-2. Felix Aberouette drew the Boomers within 6-4 by drilling a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Wallace scored on a double play in the eighth to make the score 6-5 and Alec Craig scampered home with the tying run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Boomers used six pitchers in the game. Stutsman grabbed the win to move to 5-0 on the year. The offense amassed 12 hits in the contest. Christian Fedko, Wallace, Aaron Simmons and Tyler Depreta-Johnson all totaled two hits. Wallace scored three runs.

The Boomers (30-25) continue the final series before the break tomorrow night with another 6:30pm contest that will feature postgame fireworks and a replica jersey giveaway for the first 1,500 fans thanks to Wintrust. LHP Cole Cook (2-2, 3.43) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against LHP Michael Barker (1-4, 6.83).

