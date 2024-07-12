New England Bats Fall Cold; Drop Opener to Aigles

Brockton, MA.- Didier Vargas threw six shutout innings to give Trois-Rivieres a 5-0 shutout victory over New England on Friday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Aigles improved to 31-24 while the Knockouts dropped to 18-36.

Prior to the game Jerod Edmondson spoke about the upcoming series against Trois-Rivieres. "We played really good in the first time and then a couple of weeks ago. We were actually pretty good. They just beat us in some good games. I mean the same things go, it doesn't matter what they do, it matters what we do...we're supposed to stick to our plan and execute, we should be fine."

J.R. DiSarcina spoke about the main key of this team clicking in during the final week before the All-Star game. "I think it's a mix of everything on both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, I think everybody just got hot and the hitting got contagious, and it spread from top to bottom and know. We just got to keep it going, and the pitching is doing their job so it kept everything good."

Trois-Rivieres' starting pitcher Vargas recorded his second win of the season improving to 2-4 in the season. He pitched six shutout innings allowing four hits and giving up a walk and striking out eight batters. For New England, Liam O'Sullivan took the loss. He is now 3-6 in the season. He threw a complete game allowing 13 hits, five earned runs and striking out six batters.

In the first pitch of the game, O'Sullivan threw the ball to L.P. Pelletier, who then smashed a 332-foot home run. Following this, the Aigles delivered three consecutive base hits, loading the bases. With only one out, Willie Estrada hit an RBI single, extending their lead to 2-0. Payton Robertson reached base on a fielder's choice, allowing Estrada to advance to second and then to third on an error by the shortstop DiSarcisa. As a result, Luis Curbelo advanced to third and scored on the error. This strong offensive gave the Aigles a 4-0 lead as they headed into the bottom of the first inning.

Victor Castillo led off in the third inning with a single to left field. A few batters later, with two outs, Castillo stole second, and Austin White singled to third base and stole second. The Knockouts had two runners in scoring position when Atiles struck out on a 3-2 count due to a pitch clock violation.

Robertson singled to center field, and with two outs, L.P. Pelletier singled to left field for an RBI. Pelletier was at second when Raphael Gladu singled to left field. The Aigles had two runners on when Dalton Combs flew out to right field to end the fourth inning.

Vargas finished the night retiring the final 9 of 11 hitters that he faced.

In the eighth with one out, DiSarcina and White singled. However, Atiles and Cristino struck out swinging to end the inning.

For the Aigles, Gladu led the team with a four-hit game, while Pelletier and Dadson had two hits. Additionally, five different Trois-Rivieres players recorded a hit. For the Knockouts, White led his team with his three hits performance while the trio of Cristino, Castillo, and DiSarcina had a hit apiece.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow, squaring off in game two against Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

