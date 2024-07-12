'Cats Launch Three Homers in Win Over Jackals
July 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (29-26) took the series opener 7-3 over the New Jersey Jackals (16-38) on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Tri-City blinked first in a pitchers' duel. Javeyan Williams worked a walk against Dylan Sabia in the fourth, and stole second. Ryan Cash grounded out, and Williams went to third. Kyle Novak drove in Williams with a single. Chris Burgess launched his fifth homer of the season to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-0 lead.
New Jersey got on the board in fifth. Arbert Cipion doubled off Chas Cywin. Frank Nigro flew out, and Cipion moved to third before coming around on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Elvis Peralta and Jaxon Hallmark singled in the bottom of the fifth. Williams reached on a fielder's choice, and Peralta advanced to third. Williams and Peralta executed a double steal to give the ValleyCats a 4-1 advantage.
The Jackals countered in the sixth. Trent Taylor went yard to make it a 4-2 contest.
Novak and Dylan Broderick went deep in the bottom of the sixth to pull Tri-City ahead, 6-2. It was Novak's fourth homer, and Broderick's second roundtripper of the year.
Cipion lifted a solo home run in the seventh to trim the deficit to 6-3.
The ValleyCats added in the eighth. Ian Walters singled off Christopher Mormile. Walters went to second on a passed ball. Broderick singled Walters to third before the latter scored on a groundout from Bradley Roberto to make it a 7-3 affair.
Zeke Wood finished off the game with two scoreless innings to collect his first professional save. He issued one hit, and struck out two.
Cywin (3-5) earned the win. He matched a season-high with seven frames, yielding three runs on four hits, and struck out four.
Sabia (1-2) received the loss. He lasted 5.2 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out four.
Tri-City looks to take the series over New Jersey on Saturday, July 13th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW JERSEY 3
W: Chas Cywin (3-5)
L: Dylan Sabia (1-2)
S: Zeke Wood (1)
Time of Game: 2:24
Attendance: 2,018
