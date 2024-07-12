Bolts Drop Thriller to Boomers

July 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped a thriller in the first game of a three-game suburb showdown series against the Schaumburg Boomers 7-6 Friday night at Wintrust Field.

Henry Kusiak began the scoring for the ThunderBolts (21-35) with a solo home run in the top of the second.

A wild pitch to Boomers (30-25) Felix Aberouette tied the game in the second and Aberouette notched an RBI ground, handing the Boomers a 2-1 lead.

Windy City answered in the top of the third. Emmanuel Sanchez doubled. Infielder Christian Kuzemka cracked an RBI triple to the right field knotting the game 2-2. Kusiak muscled in an RBI single giving the Bolts a 3-2 lead. Outfielder Brennen Dorighi cranked an RBI double, accumulating a 4-2 lead for the Bolts.

After Sanchez gave the Bolts a three-run lead in the top of seventh reaching via error, Kuzemka knocked in Sanchez giving the Bolts a four run lead.

Schaumburg responded in the bottom of the seventh. Following a Tyler Depreta-Johnson single, Felix Aberouette spanked a two-run home run making it a two run deficit 6-4. Schaumburg made it 6-5 off a double play in the eighth.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Boomers knotted the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Christian Fedko singled in the tying run.

After the Bolts were held scoreless in the top of the tenth, a wild pitch from Bolts RHP Dan Brown (0-1) walked it off for Schaumburg on a wild pitch.

Dylan Stustsman (5-0) earned the win for the Boomers pitching a scoreless tenth inning striking out one.

Bolts RHP Rudy Gomez tossed 6.1 innings allowing four earned runs over six hits while walking three and striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.