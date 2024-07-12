Field of Dreams Foundation to Host Special Documentary Event & Fundraiser

July 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - On behalf of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, the Ottawa Titans are pleased to share that its Field of Dreams Foundation will, in collaboration with Adobe Productions International, be hosting a screening of the documentary "Nos Amours, The Saga of the Montreal Expos" a 92-minute film capturing the remarkable 36-year history of the beloved team and the determined efforts to bring them back.

The event and fundraiser will take place at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50.85 and are available now on the Ottawa Titans' official website.

Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a social reception before and after the film, a Q&A with the director, caricaturist Terry Mosher 'Aislin' and other guests as well as photo opportunities, book signings, and ballpark-themed food. A true celebration of Canada's baseball heritage.

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrums of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offer for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth.

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.