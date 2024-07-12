"I Have a Bad Feeling About This"

July 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The force was not with the Florence Y'alls (23-31), presented by Towne Properties, on Star Wars Night in an 8-6 loss to the Washington Wild Things (36-18).

While the bats got the jump on early taking the first lead in the opening frame, a five-run second and two-run third gave the Wild Things everything they needed.

Essentially, the game came down to one fan too heavily influenced by the Dark Side. In the midst of a three-run fifth inning, Florence right fielder Ed Johnson came to the plate with the bases loaded. Down 7-4, the Alabama-native slugged a line drive into the right field corner that would have brought around at least three runs if not for one fan lurching over the fence to grab the baseball, thus ruling the play dead as a ground rule double, halting the offense at two runs scored.

Down 7-6, the Y'alls then went down in order for the remainder of the contest going 13 up and 13 down.

Florence saw multi-hit performances from center fielder Blaze O'Saben with a 2-for-5 showing, shortstop Alberti Chavez who added an RBI double to his 2-for-5 night, and Johnson whose unfortunate ground rule double finished off the hitting in his 2 RBI 2-for-4 game. Also second baseman Justin Lavey made his Y'alls debut after being acquired in an off-season trade as a player to be named later, and he christened the occasion with a double alongside his 1-for-4 line.

Starter Jonaiker Villalobos struggled through four innings allowing seven runs on 10 hits and striking out four. Right-hander Alex Wagner gave the Y'alls some assurance out of the bullpen with three innings allowing one run off of a home run, two hits, and striking out three, facing only 11 batters. Carter Poiry made his 2024 home debut with two scoreless one-hit frames, striking out a pair.

Florence and Washington rematch on Rockin' Saturday at 6:44 p.m. for the middle game of the penultimate series between these.

