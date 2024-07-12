Wild Things Use Force, Defeat Florence on Y'alls Star Wars Night

FLORENCE, KY - The Washington Wild Things used the force to invade Thomas More Stadium and come away with a win on Florence's Star Wars Night. It was Jedi Master Nick MacDonald and padawan Gyeongju Kim who dazzled late after the band of warriors from Washington plated seven runs in the first third of the game. The final was 8-6 in Florence Friday night as Washington returned to the win column after having its seven-game win streak snapped last night.

After Florence scored a first-inning run, Washington jumped ahead with a five-run second. Robert Chayka singled to start the rally and went to third on a book-rule double by Carson Clowers. The next hitter, JC Santini, saw 10 pitches on the 10th of the plate appearance, hit a two-run single to center field to open Washington's scoring. The next pitch was deposited over the right field wall by Ethan Wilder, whose first pro homer made it a 4-1 Wild Things lead. Later in the inning after Tommy Caufield tripled, Andrew Czech sent a fly ball to the left field wall for a sacrifice fly that made it 5-1.

Washington added two in the third on a solo shot by Evan Berkey and an RBI single by Tommy Caufield. Leading 7-1 into the fifth, Washington saw its lead shrink in the bottom of the fifth as Florence scored five and may have had more, if not for a fan from the dark side using force pull to pull an automatic double onto the berm that otherwise may have tied the game.

Caleb McNeely hit his 13th homer of the year, a solo shot, in the sixth, to push the lead to 8-6. The home run ties McNeely with fellow West All Star and Y'alls outfielder TJ Reeves for the league lead.

After winning pitcher and starter Jordan DiValerio exited after five, right hadner Nick MacDonald tore it up, retiring all nine batters he faced on 27 pitches in three innings with two strikeouts. Gyeongju Kim came on and earned the save, his 14th, in the ninth with a 1-2-3 frame.

Washington and Florence will meet again as the Empire will attempt to strike back tomorrow night. First pitch is slated for 6:36 p.m. in Florence, Kentucky.

