RDA Alum, Coach Signs Pro Deal with Greek Club

PITTSBURGH - Riverhounds Development Academy alum and coach, Josie Valeri, has signed a professional contract to play for AE Mykonos in Greece's second division this season, continuing a career that began years ago in the Academy.

Valeri started in the sport when she first began playing for the RDA at age 7, and she attributes much of her current success to the RDA and the quality of coaching that she has received throughout the program.

"Even from the ages of 7 and 8, where I was under the mentorship and coaching of Scott Gibson, Jason Kutney, John Rotz, and even playing USL Academy now with Scott and Rotz, it has been fantastic in the way I've been mentored and guided," Valeri said.

"Scotty and John set my foundation, not only set my foundation, but refined my foundation as a player and my understanding of how to perceive the game. They've been very vital... Some of the best and most long-term guidance I've had through soccer is through those two, and they do such a great job. They know how to talk to players, especially the ones who show that desire and drive, and that's a great thing."

Josie's soccer talent and skill level have evolved over the course of her time with the RDA, leading her to play collegiately and semi-professionally.

Her influence within the club did not end when she left for college, however. While earning her degrees, Josie has been involved in the RDA as both a player and a coach. Her time training with the USL Academy Girls this summer, in addition to coaching the 2012 and 2013 RDA Girls, has allowed players of all ages to see her as both a mentor and a teammate, and Josie has been proud to step into both roles.

"I try to lead through embodiment, so rather than telling a player who is looking for advice or guidance, 'Look, here's what I think you should do,' it's more again speaking to experience and really being able to embody that. Who am I to say something unless I'm actually enacting it and living it?" Valeri said.

"There's been a lot of intrigue and curiosity around me when it comes to players and parents, asking what the process (of turning pro) is like. What is it like having to go to a two-week tryout when school's still going on and life's still going on?"

Valeri attributes her success in that process to having a strong community and support system within the RDA.

"I'm so grateful to have this place, because I can have that flexibility. I see this a lot of times where people are like, "How do you do this?" and it goes back to the community. It is not a possibility without a community," she said.

Valeri also mentioned the importance of having older players as role models within the club.

"On the guys' side, I love how much they do. They are around, they're helping, they're volunteering, they're exposing, they're being around which is great, so why not make it better?" Valeri said.

With the new USL W Pittsburgh team's inaugural season taking place in 2025, Valeri is thrilled about the new addition, and she has seen that same excitement from the younger girls she has coach.

"I think that this W League is a great stepping stone for the future of female athletes. I think that especially in the area of Pittsburgh, to have the opportunity to have the pathway program to this level is very vital," Valeri said. "Not only for the overall soccer culture in the city, but for the kids themselves and the players themselves to know there is an opportunity out there, it's very liberating and very exciting to know."

Valeri left to join her new Greek team at the end of August, but plans to come back to Pittsburgh at the completion of the season. That will give her the chance to continue her involvement with the RDA and be back in time for the launch of USL W Pittsburgh in 2025.

