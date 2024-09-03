What to Watch for with 10 Games to Go

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After the bye week, Republic FC is back in action this Saturday to begin the final stretch of the 2024 USL Championship Regular Season. The Indomitable Club is currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference table, and with 10 games remaining there is plenty to play for.

Saturday, Sept. 7 @ Charleston Battery

Republic FC's final interconference game will be no easy task, as the club faces off with one of the top teams in the East. Heading into the weekend, Charleston is just three points back of Louisville City in the race for the Players' Shield and is undefeated in four of its last five matches. Sacramento has continued to put out the best defense in the league, conceding just 20 goals all year, but now will face a high-powered Battery offense led by Nick Markanich, who leads the Golden Boot race with 24 goals on the year. Republic FC has held strong on the road against Eastern Conference teams this year, going unbeaten in all but one match, including two clean sheets.

Location: Patriots Point (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Watch: FOX40, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Phoenix Rising FC

The two clubs will meet for the first time at Heart Health Park since the 2023 Western Conference Final when Phoenix eliminated Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion. Rising FC continues to hover near the playoff line - currently sitting in eighth place - but the race is tight and every point counts for the Arizona club as just five points separate them from the 11th seed. A good performance against a big rival could give Republic FC a big lift as it heads into a stretch of three games in seven days.

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Purchase here

Theme Night: Noche Latina powered by SMUD

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ New Mexico United

Republic FC and New Mexico United have held the top 2 spots in the Western Conference table for most of the season, and the two clubs will finally meet for the first time this year in a contest that could ultimately determine playoff seeds come late October. It will be the first time that Republic FC midfielder Justin Portillo faces off with his former club, where he featured in 2022-23. The veteran scored 14 goals and added 10 assists across in 71 appearances across all competitions, and led The Black & Yellow with 119 chances created in 2023.

Location: Isotopes Park

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 21 @ Las Vegas Lights FC

Las Vegas will be looking to pick up as many points as possible down the stretch as the club is on the verge of securing its first-ever postseason berth. Sacramento will be looking for payback as Las Vegas took a 1-0 win at Heart Health Park earlier in the year and with three games in one week, the Indomitable Club could be close to clinching a playoff position.

Location: Cashman Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. New Mexico United

An earlier kickoff and the second head-to-head in 10 days for the West's top two teams. The last time they met up at Heart Health Park, Republic FC eliminated New Mexico United in the 2023 Western Conference Quarterfinal. Sacramento hasn't lost to New Mexico at home since 2019.

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT

Tickets: Purchase here

Theme Night: Marvel Superhero Day presented by UC Davis Health

Watch: ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 5 @ San Antonio FC

San Antonio is currently on the outside looking in, but by October 5 could very well be back in the playoff mix. Republic FC dominated the most recent head-to-head contest, a 1-0 victory in August, but San Antonio has held strong at home in recent years, holding Sacramento winless at Toyota Stadium since 2019.

Location: Toyota Stadium

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

It's $2 Beer Night as Monterey Bay makes the short drive to the Capital City for a midweek matchup. Sacramento will look to make it three for three in this year's regional rivalry - including a home win in the U.S. Open Cup.

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Purchase here

Promotion: $2 Beer Night

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 12 @ Memphis 901 FC & Saturday, Oct. 19 @ El Paso Locomotive

Western Conference points are up for grabs as Republic FC heads out for its final two road games of the regular season. The club has been one of the league's best away teams this year, going undefeated in its first 10 matches.

@ MEM

Location: Autozone Park

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

@ ELP

Location: Southwest University Park

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

It's the last regular season home game of the year as Republic FC welcomes Switchbacks to Heart Health Park. The Indomitable Club took a 2-0 win over Colorado Springs earlier in the year, as well as a big 4-0 victory when the two clubs met in Sacramento last year. Since 2020, Republic FC has closed out the regular season strong, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 10-1 in its final home match of the year.

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Purchase here

Theme: Breast Health Awareness presented by UC Davis Health

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, CBS Sports Golazo Network

