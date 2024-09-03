Charleston Battery's Leland Archer Called up by Trinidad and Tobago for Concacaf Nations League

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Sept. 3, 2024) - Charleston Battery defender and captain Leland Archer has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago national team for the country's upcoming 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League matches.

Archer (four caps) rejoins the Soca Warriors for the September window of games as part of Group B in League A in the Nations League.

Trinidad and Tobago will first face Honduras on September 6 (10 p.m. ET) at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital. The Soca Warriors will then host French Guiana on September 10 (7 p.m. ET) at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Scarborough.

"It's always a great feeling to be called up to represent my country, I'm honored and excited," said Archer. "I'm looking forward to the matches because of their significance, they give us a chance to qualify for the next Gold Cup, so we want to do well and win. I haven't had many opportunities to represent my country in my country, so the call-up means a lot to me and my family."

Fans in the United States can watch both matches via Paramount+.

Also in Group B are Jamaica, Cuba and Nicaragua. A strong performance in the Nations League could punch Trinidad and Tobago's ticket to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The selection by head coach Derek King to the Trinidad and Tobago squad is an earned honor for Archer, who has been integral in the Battery's league-high 13 shutouts this year.

Archer will return to Charleston for the Battery's September 14 road match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

