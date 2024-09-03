Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder Brem Soumaoro

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has added midfielder Abrahim "Brem" Soumaoro, who joins the Boys in Blue with more than a decade of professional experience in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Canada. Soumaoro is available for selection pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Soumaoro will wear #32.

The 6'2 Soumaoro played the last two seasons for York United FC in the Canadian Premier League, serving as a captain. The 28-year-old defender played 39 total matches for York as a center back and a defensive midfielder, recording two goals and two assists. He helped the Nine Stripes reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Championship in 2023. This season, Soumaoro played in 11 matches, notching one assist.

Prior to York, Soumaoro played for Cypriot second division side PAEEK.

He began his career in the Netherlands with Jong FC Twente and the Go Ahead Eagles, with the defender then signing with Serie B side Livorno. A short return to Jong FC Twente followed before a switch to Den Boscha, after which his Dutch movement continued with MVV Maastricht.

Soumaoro has played in 10 matches for the Liberian national team, including two World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

The Boys in Blue return to action Saturday for an Eastern Conference match at Hartford Athletic at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

