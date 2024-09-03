Stephen Turnbull Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC defender Stephen Turnbull has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his dominant defensive performance and match-winning goal in the club's 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday. Turnbull is the first player in club history to earn the honor three times.

The Holtsville, N.Y. native broke the deadlock in the 71st minute of Saturday's win, marking his second goal contribution in as many meetings with Birmingham and finding the back of the net for the first time since May 11. With momentum moving in the favor of the Ocean State club, Marc Ybarra sent a dangerous cross into the 18-yard box that found the feet of forward JJ Williams, who took one touch and quickly laid the ball off to a wide-open Turnbull. Running into the box, Turnbull launched a powerful first-time shot straight through the legs of Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel to give RIFC the 1-0 lead, netting his third USL Championship goal to give RIFC all three points.

In addition to his match-winning goal, Turnbull made his presence in the back line known throughout the contest, completing over 70 percent of his passes. Turnbull also provided a tough physical presence for Birmingham's attackers, winning eight duels and all four of his tackles in a well-rounded performance.

Turnbull is the 18th Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

21 July 30 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

July Aug. 7 Khano Smith Coach of the Month

25 Aug. 27 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

26 Sept. 3 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

Up next, Turnbull and the rest of the RIFC squad begin the first of a two-match road trip to take on Eastern Conference foe Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the match on NESN and ESPN+ or join in cheering on the club at the Official RIFC Watch Party at Wes' Rib House in Providence. Following the two-match road series, the Ocean State club will return home to Beirne Stadium to face Western Conference club FC Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

