Rhode Island FC Releases General Seating Season Ticket Pricing for the Stadium at Tidewater Landing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC released its general seating pricing for Season Ticket Members for the 2025 season at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Current Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to select general seats in the 10,500 capacity, state-of-the-art stadium opening in the spring of 2025 in downtown Pawtucket. Current non-Season Ticket Members can claim a spot on the 2025 priority list now by placing a 2025 season ticket deposit through the New Stadium Priority Program: rhodeislandfc.com/2025deposit.

A Season Ticket Membership for the 2025 USL Championship season starts at under $300.

"This is an exciting time for the club and our community as we inch closer to opening The Stadium at Tidewater Landing," said Rhode Island FC Club President David Peart. "We are excited to offer ticket options that we believe will appeal to all fans with affordable general seats and exceptional premium seat experiences."

Rhode Island FC will begin play from the Ocean State's newest state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue at the start of the 2025 USL Championship season. On the banks of the Seekonk River, the Tidewater Landing development is a gamechanger for the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island. Anchored by the first 100 percent electric, soccer-specific stadium in the United States, the development will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities. The world-class destination will be home to Rhode Island FC and host other sporting events, community gatherings, festivals and concerts. As the flagship venue for sports and entertainment in Rhode Island, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will support thousands of jobs and create millions of dollars of tax revenue.

Tidewater Landing is the result of over three years of close collaboration between the state of Rhode Island, the Executive Office of Commerce, the Rhode Island House and Senate, the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket City Council and developer Fortuitous Partners.

