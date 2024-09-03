Rocco Rios Novo Named in USL Championship Team of the Week

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







With eight saves and a shutout in Phoenix Rising's road win over the weekend, Rios Novo was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, Week 26.

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 26 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo being recognized as the starting goalkeeper, earning the second-most votes.

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett was voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a pair of goals in a historic 3-2 victory for the Lights against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night. Previously voted the Championship's Player of the Month in June this season, the Jamaican led the Lights back from a two-goal deficit to claim victory, the first time in club history Las Vegas had won after trailing by two goals in a game. Bennett earned and then converted a penalty kick six minutes before halftime to halve the deficit before knocking home his second just past the hour-mark for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Bennett earned 50 percent of the ballot to claim the award. Phoenix Rising FC goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo finished second on 25 percent after posting an eight-save shutout in Rising's 1-0 victory on the road against Loudoun United FC, which moved the defending Championship title holders back above the playoff line.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 26

GK - Rocco Ríos Novo, Phoenix Rising FC: The Argentine recorded an eight-save shutout in Rising's 1-0 victory on the road against Loudoun United FC, posting a Goals Prevented mark of -1.66 as Rising moved back above the playoff line.

D - Duke Lacroix, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The Haitian international scored in his side's 4-1 victory against FC Tulsa on Sunday night and over two outings completed 63 of 70 passes and made 14 recoveries while winning 9 of 15 duels and 2 of 3 tackles.

D - Nicolas Cardona, Miami FC: The Puerto Rico international recorded the assist on Miami's game-winning goal against Monterey Bay F.C. and completed 59 of 66 passes overall while recording four clearances, three recoveries and one tackle in the side's second shutout of the season.

D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Real started both of Colorado Springs' victories on the week, finding the net against FC Tulsa on Sunday night, and won 8 of 13 duels and 3 of 5 tackles defensively while completing 61 of 80 passes and notching a pair of chances created.

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC: Armstrong recorded a pair of assists in North Carolina's clash with Louisville City and completed 24 of 33 passes overall while winning 3 of 3 tackles and 5 of 6 duels defensively in a standout display in defeat.

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The Norwegian scored twice in the opening six minutes against Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday night and over two wins for the Switchbacks completed 14 of 21 passes and had six shots and two chances created.

M - Stephen Turnbull, Rhode Island FC: Turnbull scored the opening goal in RIFC's 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC and had four shots overall in the contest while defensively he won 4 of 4 tackles and 8 of 10 duels.

M - Memo Diaz, Oakland Roots SC: Diaz notched the assist on Dom Dwyer's game-winning goal against New Mexico United and had four chances created overall while completing 29 of 37 passes, winning 2 of 2 tackles and 3 of 4 ground duels, and recording five recoveries and three clearances.

F - Khori Bennett, Las Vegas Lights FC: The Jamaican scored a pair of goals, won a penalty kick, and recorded four shots on target while completing 9 of 11 passes to lead the Lights' comeback 3-2 victory against Orange County SC.

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC: Zubak scored twice in the opening 20 minutes for Orange County to break the club's five-game scoreless drought, had four shots on target overall and two chances created while also winning 4 of 4 ground duels and 5 of 8 aerial duels in a stellar individual display.

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC: Wilson notched the first two-goal performance of his career in LouCity's wild 6-4 victory against North Carolina FC, had another shot that resulted in an own goal and had one chance created.

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Chambers' side swept a pair of victories against Memphis 901 FC and FC Tulsa, scoring seven goals in the process as they remained in contention for a top-four finish in the Western Conference.

Bench: Khadim Ndiaye (MIA), Illal Osumanu (PIT), Ben Ofeimu (IND), J.C. Ngando (LV), Speedy Williams (COS), Wilson Harris (LOU), Oalex Anderson (NC)

United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 3, 2024

