Four Switchbacks Players & James Chambers Named to Team of the Week for Week 26

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Duke Lacroix, Matt Real, Jonas Fjeldberg, and Head Coach James Chambers have been named to the Team of the Week and Speedy Williams to Team of the Week Bench for week 26 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Switchbacks defender, Duke Lacroix, was a key player in Sunday's game against FC Tulsa. Lacroix scored a goal, made 14 recoveries, won nine out of 15 duels, intercepted three times, and held a passing accuracy of 94.1%.

Real displayed incredible skills out on the pitch for both matches against Memphis 901 FC and FC Tulsa. On Sunday's game, he netted a goal, won eight out of 13 duels, had 17 accurate passes, and had seven final third entries.

25-year-old forward, Jonas Fjeldberg, really brought the heat to Wednesday's game against Memphis 901. This striker scored two goals, had 26 touches, won two duels and held a passing accuracy of 81.8%

With the Switchbacks earning massive wins against Memphis 901 FC and FC Tulsa, Head Coach James Chambers. Throughout both games, the team scored seven goals and only had two goals conceded.

Williams also has been a key midfielder in the Tulsa game earning an assist, creating two chances, winning two tackles and holding a passing accuracy of 87%

The Switchbacks head on the road on August 10th against North Carolina FC and August 17th against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Mark your calendars for August 24th as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United for Cyan Night! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 26

GK - Rocco Ríos Novo, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Duke Lacroix, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nicolas Cardona, Miami FC

D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Stephen Turnbull, Rhode Island FC

M - Memo Diaz, Oakland Roots SC

F - Khori Bennett, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench: Khadim Ndaiye (MIA), Illal Osumanu (PIT), Ben Ofeimu (IND), J.C. Ngando (LV), Speedy Williams (COS), Wilson Harris (LOU), Oalex Anderson (NC)

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Saturday for Marvel Superhero night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.