Ramirez, the 18-Year-Old Academy Product!
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
18-year-old Eziah Ramirez scored the winner in the second half as Phoenix Rising FC rallied for a 2-1 win against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as Jean-Eric Moursou also found the net for the hosts after Jamir Johnson had put OCSC ahead.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026
- Preview: Rowdies vs Phoenix - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Announces Expansion of the Scouting Department - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC U18/19 Boys Reach ECNL Regional League Playoffs After Statement Season - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: LDN vs DET - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Welcome Reigning USL Cup Champions to ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Roots Face Familiar Foes at Orange County SC on Saturday - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Despite Arozarena's Heroics United Falls 1-0 - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Build off of USL W League Debut, Visits New England Mutiny - Hartford Athletic
- Defenders Jack Gurr and Freddy Kleemann Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions - Sacramento Republic FC
- Registration Open for Hanger Clinic's 2026 'Louisville Moves' Workshop - Louisville City FC
- DCFC Aims for Third Straight Win in Road Clash with Loudoun United - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Announce 'Summer of Soccer' Pass - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Continues Road Trip at FC Tulsa - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Called up to Guatemala National Team for June Friendlies - Loudoun United FC
- Late Goal Lifts Detroit City FC Past Miami FC - Miami FC
- Rowdies Claim Victory in First Trip to New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2
- Phoenix Rising Agrees to Transfer Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes
- Rising Extends Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Win
- Match Preview (Prinx Tires USL Cup Edition): Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC