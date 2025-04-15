Ramirez Homers in 6-2 Loss at Kannapolis

Kannapolis, NC - The Fireflies fell 6-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers after allowing three runs in the third inning Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Ramon Ramirez got Columbia on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning. The 410' blast cut Kannapolis' lead to 4-1. Ramirez is the first Fireflies player to homer in consecutive games since Blake Mitchell accomplished the feat August 8 and 9, 2024 against Kannapolis at Segra Park.

Kannapolis jumped on top in the bottom of the first inning. With a pair of outs, Braden Montgomery slashed a solo homer over the right field fence to break the scoreless tie.

The Cannon Ballers added onto their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Nathan Archer and Javier Mogollon drew back-to-back walks to kick-off the frame before Caleb Bonemer cleared the bases with a triple down the left field line to put Kannapolis ahead 3-0. The next batter, Braden Montgomery lifted a sacrifice fly off Fireflies starter Jordan Woods to end the lefty's night.

The Fireflies added another run in the seventh. Roni Cabrera drew a one out walk and came around on a fielding error from third baseman Jordan Sprinkle. The score cut Kannapolis' lead to 4-2.

Kannapolis added a pair of runs off Henson Leal thanks to a pair of fielding errors in the hoem half of the inning to get out of reach.

Columbia's bullpen allowed just one earned run over 5.2 innings in the opener. Julio Rosario started things out with two scoreless innings. Then Dennis Colleran worked 1.2 innings without allowing a run. Leal stranded both inherited runners to put a goose egg up in his first inning of relief and didn't allow a run in the eighth.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow morning at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 2.89 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with southpaw Christian Oppor (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

