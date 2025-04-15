Pelicans Fall to GreenJackets in Series Opener, 4-1

North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon from SRP Park.

The Pelicans (4-6) jumped ahead of the GreenJackets (5-5) in the top of the fourth inning when Leonel Espinoza launched his second homer of the season, a solo shot to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth frame, Augusta evened the game on a fielder's choice.

Hayden Frank shined in his second start of the season for the Pelicans, spinning 5.0 innings of one-run ball while allowing just one hit and two walks with six punchouts.

The GreenJackets took their first lead of the day in the home half of the sixth inning, using an RBI groundout and a base hit to hop ahead 3-1.

Augusta added on against Cole Reynolds (1-1) in the bottom of the seventh with a John Gil RBI double, capping off the scoring for the game.

Reynolds allowed three runs on three hits and three walks across his 2.0 innings. Yoendris Gonzalez worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning that featured a strikeout in the loss.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected only three hits with each of them coming from a different player. Espinoza homered and the offense picked up singles by Christopher Paciolla and Eriandys Ramon. As a team, Myrtle Beach went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16th. RHP Will Frisch (0-1, 16.20) is slated to pitch for Myrtle Beach against LHP Riley Frey (0-0, -.--) for Augusta.

