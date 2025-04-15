Mudcats Outslug Delmarva to Claim Series Opener

April 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Filippo Di Turi dropped a base hit into shallow right field in the bottom of the eighth inning which scored Eric Bitonti from third and gave the Carolina Mudcats a lead they would not give back as they held on defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-10 on Tuesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (9-1) took control of a back-and-forth game in the fourth inning, regaining the lead on a great base running effort by Demetrio Nadal. A single from Nadal opened the inning; he would go on to steal second, advanced to third on a throwing error and score later in the frame on a wild pitch to push the Mudcats ahead 9-8 lead.

The lead would expand to 10-8 in the sixth when Josh Adamczewski cranked his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to right field for the two-run advantage.

Delmarva (3-7) would fight back in the eighth inning to tie the game with two outs. Miguel Rodriguez was hit by a pitch followed by back-to-back two out walks to Kevin Guerrero and Yasmil Bucce. That set the table for Maikol Hernandez who blistered a ball down the left field line to bring home a pair of runs and knot the score at 10.

After the Mudcats regained the lead in the eighth inning, Miles Langhorne (W, 2-0) worked a perfect final frame to give the Mudcats the series opening victory.

The six-game series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Carolina will send LHP Wande Torres (0-0, 0.00) while Delmarva counters with RHP Michael Caldon (0-0, 0.00).

