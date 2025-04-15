FredNats Lose Series Opener on Walk-Off Walk

April 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (5-5) were walked off by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-5) after allowing three ninth-inning walks including a walk-off free pass to Cesar Hernandez to lose 7-6.

After a 5-1 homestand, the FredNats traveled to Fayetteville looking for their first road win of the season and started strong, getting on the board first courtesy of a Roismar Quintana RBI single in the first inning that scored Randal Diaz. That lead wouldn't last long though, as Fredericksburg starter Davian Garcia allowed a solo home run to Fayetteville's Caden Powell in the bottom half of the inning, making it 1-1.

The FredNat bats went silent in the second and third innings as Fayetteville added another run against Garcia, setting the score at 2-1 after three.

The fourth inning is when Fredericksburg mounted its first comeback surge. Kevin Bazzell was clipped by a pitch to lead off the inning against Fayetteville starter Bryce Mayer. Then, with an out on the board, Jorgelys Mota doubled and Bazzell was held at third base. Nate Rombach stepped up and tied the game with an RBI fielder's choice for the second out of the inning.

Nick Peoples made sure that wasn't where it ended, though. With two away, Peoples clobbered his second home run in as many games, lasering it out to right field at 114 miles per hour. It was a two-out, two-run shot that made it 4-2 FredNats.

The fourth was troubling for Garcia too, however. Three out of the first four batters reached against him including a walk and an error by newly-called up second baseman Kelvin Diaz. Garcia struck out Reylin Perez in the nine spot for the second out of the inning and his seventh K in four innings before being pulled by Billy McMillon.

Kevin Dowdell was McMillon's reliever of choice but the lefty hit the leadoff man Lucas Spence with his first pitch to load the bases. That brought Powell to the plate once again and he stayed on fire, clubbing a line drive double off of a diving Peoples in right field that scored all three runners to make it 6-4 Woodpeckers.

Flash forward to the eighth inning and the score was the same. Fayetteville reliever Ramsey David hadn't allowed a hit across 3.2 IP before Quintana tagged him with a two-out double to bring Mota up as the tying run. The FredNat third baseman got a pitch middle-away and swung with all his might, muscling a fly ball over the fence in left-center field at 113 miles per hour to even the score 6-6.

The ninth unraveled for FredNat closer Robert Cranz though, as he loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a bunt single. There was a glimmer of hope as Cranz got a popout and a strikeout but he couldn't complete the bounceback as he walked Cesar Hernandez on four pitches to give Fayetteville a 7-6 walk-off win in the series opener.

Cranz (0-1) got the loss, giving the win to Francisco Frias (1-1) who entered the game after David.

In game two on Wednesday, Fredericksburg gives Bryan Polanco (0-1, 5.00) the ball in a 6:35 start.

