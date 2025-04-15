Shorebirds Fall in High-Scoring Game to Mudcats

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-7) fell to the Carolina Mudcats (9-1) on Tuesday afternoon by a final of 11-10.

The Shorebirds grabbed an early lead in the top of the first as they used an RBI double by Miguel Rodriguez and a fielder's choice off the bat of Yasmil Bucce to grab a 2-0 advantage.

Carolina countered with four in the bottom of the first with Josh Adamszewski and Demetrio Nadal each driving home two runs to give the Mudcats their first lead at 4-2.

Delmarva returned with two runs in the top of the second by scoring on a groundout by Miguel Rodriguez as Edrei Campos touched home. An error moments later, off the bat of Braylin Tavera, tied the game at four.

The Mudcats put four more runs on the board in the next half inning on a pair of two-run hits by Filippo Di Turi and Blayberg Diaz, giving Carolina their largest lead at 8-4.

The Shorebirds clawed their way back in the third as an RBI single by Edrei Campos and a squeeze bunt by Steven Ondina made it an 8-6 game.

Delmarva tied the game in the next inning, using a run-scoring single by Yasmsil Bucce and another squeeze bunt, this time by Maikol Hernandez, to tie the game at eight.

Carolina reclaimed the lead by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom half, with Demetrio Nadal touching home to make it 9-8.

Josh Adamszewski homered to start the sixth, putting the Mudcats back in front by two at 10-8.

With the score still 10-8, Maikol Hernandez tied it up with a two-run double in the eighth with two outs to make it a 10-10 game.

The back-and-forth game continued in the eighth as Filippo Di Turi broke the tie with a bloop single in the bottom half to give the Mudcats the lead for good as they held off the Shorebirds by a final of 11-10.

Miles Langhorne (2-0) earned the win for Carolina, with Grabiel Salazar (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to bounce back and even the series on Wednesday, with Michael Caldon taking the mound against Wande Torres for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

