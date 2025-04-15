Extra-Base Hits Push Kannapolis Ahead in Series Opening Win against Columbia

April 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used an impressive five extra-base hits in a seven-hit game that resulted in a, 6-2, win over the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers are winners of four of their last five games, moving to 6-4 on the season. Columbia falls to 5-5 on the year, losers of three of their last four.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela turned in a solid performance except for a Ramon Ramirez home run in the fourth inning, striking out five over 4.1 frames with five strikeouts. RHP Pierce George (W, 1-1) tossed his best outing of the season, walking one and allowing one hit, but striking out one and allowing no runs over 1.2 innings.

Kannapolis started quick in their series opening win, jumping ahead, 1-0, on a Braden Montgomery solo home run to right field. The number 53 prospect in baseball notched his second home run of the season to hand Kannapolis the early lead.

Caleb Bonemer continued his hot hitting way with a two-RBI triple, scoring Nathan Archer and Javier Mogollon to push the Cannon Ballers ahead, 3-0. One batter later, Montgomery drove in his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to score Bonemer and make it, 4-0 in favor of the home side.

Columbia put up a fight in the top of the seventh, getting runners on against Kannapolis' bullpen, but only one run scored on a fielding error from Jordan Sprinkle, allowing Hyungchan Um to reach and Roni Cabrera to score.

After Montgomery reached on an odd fly ball to left field, Lyle Miller-Green launched a triple into right-center field to score the run and make it, 5-2, Cannon Ballers. A few batters later, Calvin Harris reached on a fielding error to score Miller-Green and complete the night's scoring at, 6-2, for Kannapolis.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will look for their fifth win in their last six games in a quick turnaround with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch in game two of the series is slated for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with LHP Christian Oppor scheduled as Kannapolis' starter.

