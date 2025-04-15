Extra-Base Hits Push Kannapolis Ahead in Series Opening Win against Columbia
April 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used an impressive five extra-base hits in a seven-hit game that resulted in a, 6-2, win over the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
With the win, the Ballers are winners of four of their last five games, moving to 6-4 on the season. Columbia falls to 5-5 on the year, losers of three of their last four.
RHP Ricardo Brizuela turned in a solid performance except for a Ramon Ramirez home run in the fourth inning, striking out five over 4.1 frames with five strikeouts. RHP Pierce George (W, 1-1) tossed his best outing of the season, walking one and allowing one hit, but striking out one and allowing no runs over 1.2 innings.
Kannapolis started quick in their series opening win, jumping ahead, 1-0, on a Braden Montgomery solo home run to right field. The number 53 prospect in baseball notched his second home run of the season to hand Kannapolis the early lead.
Caleb Bonemer continued his hot hitting way with a two-RBI triple, scoring Nathan Archer and Javier Mogollon to push the Cannon Ballers ahead, 3-0. One batter later, Montgomery drove in his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to score Bonemer and make it, 4-0 in favor of the home side.
Columbia put up a fight in the top of the seventh, getting runners on against Kannapolis' bullpen, but only one run scored on a fielding error from Jordan Sprinkle, allowing Hyungchan Um to reach and Roni Cabrera to score.
After Montgomery reached on an odd fly ball to left field, Lyle Miller-Green launched a triple into right-center field to score the run and make it, 5-2, Cannon Ballers. A few batters later, Calvin Harris reached on a fielding error to score Miller-Green and complete the night's scoring at, 6-2, for Kannapolis.
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will look for their fifth win in their last six games in a quick turnaround with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch in game two of the series is slated for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with LHP Christian Oppor scheduled as Kannapolis' starter.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information and to secure your seats today.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Extra-Base Hits Push Kannapolis Ahead in Series Opening Win against Columbia - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Bases Loaded Ball Four "Walks" Woodpeckers off over FredNats - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Kmatz Throws Five Scoreless Innings as RiverDogs Escape Crawdads - Charleston RiverDogs
- FredNats Lose Series Opener on Walk-Off Walk - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Ramirez Homers in 6-2 Loss at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Salem Drops High-Scoring Affair to Lynchburg, 10-8 - Salem Red Sox
- Mudcats Outslug Delmarva to Claim Series Opener - Carolina Mudcats
- Shorebirds Fall in High-Scoring Game to Mudcats - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Pelicans Fall to GreenJackets in Series Opener, 4-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.15 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Extra-Base Hits Push Kannapolis Ahead in Series Opening Win against Columbia
- Kannapolis Comes up Short with Slow Night of Offense in Loss to Crawdads Saturday
- Late Rally from Crawdads Spoils Opening Night for Cannon Ballers in 7-4 Loss
- Kannapolis to Host Pair of Patriotic Games with USA Baseball
- Cannon Ballers to Take Flight with New Exciting Promotions for 2025