Bases Loaded Ball Four "Walks" Woodpeckers off over FredNats

April 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-5) returned home on Tuesday night and secured a fourth straight victory, walking off the Fredericksburg Nationals (5-5) on a bases-loaded ball four in the bottom of the ninth to lock up a 7-6 edge at Segra Stadium.

Cesar Hernandez was the patient hero, concluding an inning in which FredNats righty Robert Cranz (L, 0-1) allowed a leadoff bunt single to Reylin Perez, followed by three walks to Lucas Spence, Caden Powell and Hernandez.

The Woodpeckers had to squeak out the victory after surrendering a 6-4 advantage in the top of the eighth inning. Ramsey David was tossing a gem out of the bullpen with 3.2 hitless innings of relief, a stretch that was halted on a two-out double from Roismar Quintana and a two-run game-tying homer from Jorgelys Mota.

Ramsey was replaced following the long ball by Francisco Frias (W, 1-1). Frias collected the final out of the eighth inning and pitched a scoreless top of the ninth. The ninth was capped by a diving tag at the plate by Jancel Villarroel, who corralled a wild pitch and caught Elijah Nunez attempting to score from third.

The bulk of the scoring occurred in a rally-filled top of the fourth inning. The FredNats plated three against Bryce Mayer on an RBI groundout and two-run homer to right field from Nick Peoples. Fayetteville countered with a four-run bottom half, the first run coming on a Waner Luciano RBI single, and three more on a bases-clearing three-run double by Caden Powell.

Powell had a big night at the plate, also swatting a solo homer the opposite way to right field in the first inning, finishing 3-for-4 with a homer, double, four RBI and two runs scored.

The Woodpeckers will have a chance to extend the winning streak on Wednesday night in the second game of the series at Segra Stadium scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville's probable starter is RHP Rafael Gonzalez and the FredNats are projected to send RHP Bryan Polanco to the mound.

It's also Dollar Hot Dog Night along with Reading Program Night presented by Jaggers.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786535/final/box

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.