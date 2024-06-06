Rally Attempts Fall Short in 10-6 Defeat

North Little Rock, AR - Playing catch up baseball most of the night, the Arkansas Travelers could not get over the hump on Thursday night and dropped a 10-6 decision to the Springfield Cardinals. A five-run third inning put the Cardinals in charge and the Travs repeated attempts to catch up all fell just short down to the game-ending strikeout which came with the tying run at bat. Matt Svanson pitched the final two innings to close the game for Springfield, earning his league leading ninth save. Aaron McKeithan had three hits and five runs batted in for the Cardinals. Alberto Rodriguez paced the Travs offense with three hits and four RBIs while Cole Young posted three hits and scored three runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield scored three times with two out in the third inning on a wild pitch and a two-run single by McKeithan.

* Down five entering the bottom of the ninth, Arkansas scored on a two out hit from Rodriguez. Hogan Windish then drew a walk to fill the bases and bring the tying run to the plate but a strikeout ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 3-4, BB, 3 runs

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, SH, 4 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas now trails Springfield by 1.5 games in the division race with 15 games to play.

* Rodriguez netted a pair of outfield assists including throwing out a runner at home plate.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (2-2, 2.79) making the start against RHP Trent Baker (3-3, 5.63). It is Kids Movie Soundtracks fireworks after the game. First pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

