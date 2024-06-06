McKeithan's Career Day Lifts Cards Over Travs

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Aaron McKeithan drove in a career-high 5 runs and the Cardinals went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position as Springfield defeated the Arkansas Travelers 10-6 on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Springfield has won 6 of their last 7 games and leads the North Division by 1.5 games.

Decisions:

W: Wilfredo Pereira (3-0)

L: Reid VanScoter (2-4)

S: Matt Svanson (9)

Notables:

In McKeithan's career night (5 RBIs), he went 3-for-4 and was robbed of extra bases on a diving play by Travs third baseman Ben Williamson. In three games this season at Dickey-Stephens Park, McKeithan is 6-for-12 with a HR and 8 RBIs.

Jeremy Rivas went 0-for-4 in his first game in the second spot in the Springfield lineup and saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end.

Edwin Nuñez matched a career high with 4.0 IP.

The Cardinals struck for 5 runs in the top of the 3rd, the second-most they've scored in a frame this season and the most since a 5-run 6th in a 12-6 win over Midland on May 19.

The Cardinals have not hit a home run since May 25, a period that spans 10 games.

The Cards struck out 12 times tonight, two shy of their season high.

On Deck:

Friday, June 7: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-3, 5.63 ERA) vs ARK RHP Juan Mercedes (2-2, 2.79 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

RJ Yeager has six RBIs in his last six games

