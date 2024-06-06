Drillers Rained Out In Amarillo

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers game with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, that was scheduled to be played Thursday evening at Amarillo's HODGETOWN, was postponed by rain and lightning.

The game will now be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, June7, with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

Thursday's game was postponed after a two-hour wait as a thunderstorm moved through the downtown Amarillo area. It is the fourth postponement this season for the Drillers but their first on the road.

The pitching matchups for tomorrow's doubleheader are expected to be:

Game 1

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-4, 7.02 ERA)

AMA - LHP Dillon Larsen (1-1, 7.04)

Game 2

TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (2-5, 7.74 ERA)

AMA - RHP Yilber Diaz (3-4, 3.10 ERA)

