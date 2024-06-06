Drillers Rained Out In Amarillo
June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers game with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, that was scheduled to be played Thursday evening at Amarillo's HODGETOWN, was postponed by rain and lightning.
The game will now be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, June7, with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.
Thursday's game was postponed after a two-hour wait as a thunderstorm moved through the downtown Amarillo area. It is the fourth postponement this season for the Drillers but their first on the road.
The pitching matchups for tomorrow's doubleheader are expected to be:
Game 1
TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-4, 7.02 ERA)
AMA - LHP Dillon Larsen (1-1, 7.04)
Game 2
TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (2-5, 7.74 ERA)
AMA - RHP Yilber Diaz (3-4, 3.10 ERA)
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Rally Attempts Fall Short in 10-6 Defeat - Arkansas Travelers
- McKeithan's Career Day Lifts Cards Over Travs - Springfield Cardinals
- Riders Blank CC, Spoil Guilfoil's Quality Start - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Sod Poodles, Drillers Postponed Thursday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Rained Out In Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Sweeps Doubleheader for First Time in Over Two Years at Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Ben Anderson Throws Gem, Riders Get Back in Win Column - Frisco RoughRiders
- RoughRiders Host 2024 Battle for Dallas Charity Game - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards' Bullpen Silences Travs to Even Series - Springfield Cardinals
- Big Fifth Fuels Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Sod Poodles Match Season Strikeout Mark in Lopsided Loss - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.