Riders Blank CC, Spoil Guilfoil's Quality Start

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Despite a sturdy performance from Tyler Guilfoil, Frisco engineered a 3-0 victory Thursday night at Whataburger Field, snapping the Hooks winning streak at three games.

Corpus Christi, ahead 2-1 in the series, has won seven of its last 10.

Of the four hits permitted by Guilfoil in his six innings of work, four came in a two-run fourth. Kellen Strahm knocked in two with a two-out base hit through the left side of the infield, putting the Riders up, 3-0.

The edge would hold thanks to the work of Ben Anderson, who stranded five over six innings. Tyler Jennings and Tyler Owens retired nine of 10 from the Frisco pen to finish the night.

Guilfoil, who posted his second consecutive quality start, has logged a 2.70 ERA over his last four assignments.

Zach Cole was the lone Hook to reach base twice. After walking in the fourth, Cole tripled in the sixth for a six-game hitting streak.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.