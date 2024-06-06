Ben Anderson Throws Gem, Riders Get Back in Win Column

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-0 on Thursday night from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (35-19) was dominant on the mound, beginning with Ben Anderson, who went six innings, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out five in his start. Steven Jennings then followed with two perfect innings and Tyler Owens finished out the game to earn his first save of the season.

At the plate, the Riders pushed their first run across in the second with a Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly and added on in the fourth when Kellen Strahm singled up the middle, plating two runs to make it 3-0.

Maximo Acosta led the Riders with two hits on the night for the only multi-hit game between the two teams.

Tyler Guilfoil (3-6) took the loss for Corpus Christi (21-33), allowing three runs over his six innings.

Frisco has now won 10 of their last 12 games and leads the Texas League South by 3.0 games with 15 games remaining in the first half.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 7th from Whataburger Field. RHP Nick Krauth (4-2, 5.86) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Michael Knorr (0-3, 3.72).

