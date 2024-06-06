Cards' Bullpen Silences Travs to Even Series

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Jack Ralston, Ryan Shreve, and Andrew Marrero combined to fire 7.0 scoreless innings in relief of starter Tink Hence and the Cardinals collected 11 hits and capitalized on 3 Arkansas errors as Springfield evened the series against the Travelers with a 6-1 win on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. With the win the Cards reclaimed first place in the North Division, leading the Travs by a half game.

Decisions:

W: Jack Ralston (1-0)

L: Jimmy Joyce (0-2)

Notables:

Jeremy Rivas extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 3-for-4 performance. Rivas is now batting.322 on the season.

Starter Tink Hence threw just 2.0 innings for Springfield.

The Cardinals did not homer for the 9th straight game. Springfield is 6-3 in that time.

Springfield held the Travelers to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Travelers made 3 errors for the second straight game.

The Cardinals allowed just 4 hits from the 3rd inning on.

On Deck:

Thursday, June 6: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-3, 6.67 ERA) vs ARK LHP Reid VanScoter (2-3, 3.86 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

