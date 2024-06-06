Big Fifth Fuels Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jeron Williams knocked in two with a two-out single in the fifth, capping a four-run frame as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits came back to beat Frisco, 8-4, before 3,109 fans Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won seven of the last nine games.

With CC trailing 2-0, Pascanel Ferreras drove a triple into right-center in the fourth and scored via a grounder from Jordan Brewer.

Capitalizing on four walks, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits batted around in the fifth to forge a 5-2 lead. The damage included bases-full free passes by Ferreras and Brewer.

Zach Cole joined Brewer and Ferreras to notch base hits in the seventh, paving the way toward a two-run frame. Williams picked up his third RBI of the game in the rally.

Collin Price doubled and advanced home on two wild pitches to wrap the scoring in the eighth.

Aaron Brown picked up the victory for CC, holding the RoughRiders to three runs in five innings. Brown walked one and fanned four.

After permitting a lead-off single in the seventh, Drew Stroman retired six in a row to finish two scoreless innings of relief.

Walker Brockhouse finished the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth.

