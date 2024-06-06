Sod Poodles, Drillers Postponed Thursday Night

June 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Due to lightning in the area, the Sod Poodles and Tulsa Drillers have been postponed on Thursday night. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, June 7th, beginning at 4:05 p.m.

The teams will play two (2) seven-inning games with game two of the doubleheader starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The HODGETOWN gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game can be exchanged for a similar ticket to any future Sod Poodles game in the 2024 season (excluding July 3rd and September 14th). Fans can redeem their tickets in person at the HODGETOWN Box Office or over the phone by calling (806) 803-9547.

