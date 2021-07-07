Rain Postpones Game in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Tonight's game between the Woodchucks and the Battle Creek Bombers was postponed before it began.

Heavy rain fell in the hours leading up to first pitch, rendering the field unplayable.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader when the Bombers come to Wausau on August 5th.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will travel to Kokomo to begin a two-game series with the Jackrabbits tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. central time.

