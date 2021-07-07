Mallards Reschedule Negro League Tribute Night with Vaccination Clinic

July 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WIS. - The Mallards and UnityPoint Heath - Meriter will be rescheduling the Negro League Tribute Night from July 7th to July 22nd at 6:35pm due to inclement weather. The Mallards game itself has not been postponed.

Fans who purchased packages featuring guaranteed giveaways can retrieve their items from the Customer Service window at the Feldco Ticket Office.

On the rescheduled night, the Mallards will suit up in specialty Milwaukee Bears uniforms to pay homage to the 1923 Negro League team. The first 1,000 fans will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards featuring five legends of the game. A portion of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Urban League of Greater Madison.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter will be hosting a Vaccination Clinic outside the gates of the ballpark from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on the 22nd. Each fan who gets vaccinated will receive a Great Dane Duck Blind GA Soda ticket for that evening's game. Fans will have the option to upgrade their ticket to include beer for an additional $9.

The Mallards are excited to celebrate the rich history of Wisconsin baseball, celebrate the Negro League, and provide opportunities for vaccinations to the Northside of Madison. Both the single shot Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for vaccination on a walk-in basis. The vaccines are free and ID or insurance are not required.

Tickets for July 22nd game versus the Kalamazoo Growlers at 6:35pm are on sale now at mallardsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.