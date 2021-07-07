Rollercoaster Game Ends in a Kingfish Win

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (1-0) started the second half of the season with a 11-10 win against the Rockford Rivets (0-1) on Tuesday, July 6 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Rivets scored first as they posted four runs in the first inning against Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta College), all of which were earned. The Kingfish quickly cut this lead in half in the bottom of the same inning on three back-to-back singles from the top of the order.

Rockford gained these two runs back in the top of the second with only one of them earned. Kingfish newcomer Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right field which cut the Rivets lead in half once again.

The Kingfish took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning off a three-run home run from Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) that scored Estep and Cam Collier (University of South Florida).

Both teams posted one run in the fifth inning, with the Kingfish maintaining their one run lead on a single from Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) that scored Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University).

In the top of the sixth Rockford's Phillip Matulia (Louisiana Tech) sent a ball deep over the right field fence to complete the cycle. The Rivets would go on to score one more in that inning off of Kingfish reliever Dominic Hann (Michigan State).

The Rivets scored one more run in the top of eighth off reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) which was unearned.

The Kingfish took the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run error from Rivets third baseman Tommy Benson (Triton College) that scored Lane and Mckay Barney (University of Washington).

Deliyannis walked the bases full in the top of the ninth, but managed to get out of the jam to receive the win.

Wiggins pitched five innings and gave up seven runs, five of which were earned. Hann threw two innings and gave up two earned runs while Deliyannis gave up one unearned run.

Rockford starter Michael Oh (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) went 3.2 innings and gave up seven runs, three of which were earned. He was relieved by Brendan Lawry (Waubonsee Community College) who threwÂ 1.1 innings and gave up one earned run. Ryan Green (Concordia-Wisconsin) allowed two runs, one of which were earned and Tanner Mink (University of South Florida) is credited with the loss after allowing one unearned run to score.

