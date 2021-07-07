Mallards Fall 14-8 in First Game of Second Half

The Madison Mallards (0-1) hosted the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (1-0) on Wednesday night and came away with a 14-8 loss.

The Dock Spiders poured it on early in the first game of the second half season. Jackson Loftin (Sam Houston State) hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season, including one in the first to put Fondy up.

The second inning is where the game got out of hand for the Ducks. Fond Du Lac scored eight runs and the Mallards threw 76 pitches in the inning.

Offensively for the Mallards, Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) hit his third home run of the season. Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) had three RBI's on the night.

Fond Du Lac is now 4-1 this season against the Mallards. They won the first half and have already clinched a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Next up for the Mallards they will head to the state of Michigan for a long road trip. Tomorrow night they will play in Kalamazoo against the Growlers for a 5:35 p.m. CDT first pitch.

