Corey Jackson Throws Gem in 10-0 Shut-Out

LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers started the second half with a bang last night as they shut-out the Willmar Stingers 10-0. With that win, the Loggers get an early lead in the Great Plains East, tied for 1st with the Duluth Huskies.

This win was a dominant one, as the Stingers were never in it, The Loggers struck first scoring 6 in the 1st inning. The Loggers then added additional run support in the 2nd, 4th, and 6th. The Loggers' success did not come from a slew of extra-base hits, but from a handful of singles and patience at the plate.

Bill Ralston (Metropolitan State) made his Logger debut yesterday; in it, he went 2-4 with a triple, a walk, and 2 runs scored. He wasn't the only player that was on fire though, as a couple of Loggers put together solid games at the plate. Christian Dicochea (Washington) was his usual self, slapping 3 singles with 1 run scored. Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) hit well knocking 2 RBIs off a 1-4 night with a run scored and a walk. Last, Kyle Casper (Arizona) went 2-4 with an RBI, walk, and 2 runs scored.

While the Loggers offense was commanding, they could have scored 1 run and still won thanks to the impeccable pitching from La Crosse. Corey Jackson (Bellevue) made his best start as a Logger this year pitching 6.0 innings striking out a 2021 season-best 10 batters, giving up 0 earned runs. His herculean efforts earned him the win. The Loggers bullpen was dominant as well as Tony Roca (North Florida) and Jon Rice (Texas - Permian Basin) both came together to finish the shut-out. Jack Zigan's struggles early were enough to assign him the loss for the Stingers.

The Lumbermen look to sweep the Stingers tonight for Law Enforcement Appreciation night!

