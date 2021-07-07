Booyah Come from Behind against Chinooks

MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon on Wednesday night by a final score of 4-3.

A pair of runs scored in the third and fourth inning put the Booyah behind 2-0. The Booyah were able to keep the difference within arm's reach the entire game, but every chance the Booyah had was shut down. Entering the seventh inning, the Booyah had left six men on base.

But momentum swung in the seventh inning. With one away, Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) singled to center field. That was followed by Jake Berg (Jacksonville) getting hit by a pitch and Max Wagner (Clemson) working a walk. With the bases loaded, Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) worked a walk that forced in Ryan.

Afterwards, Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) hit a grounder to second. The Chinooks second baseman flipped to second to force Hollow out but the return from the shortstop was errant and got past the first baseman. Berg and Wagner scored to give Green Bay a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, the Booyah added another. Berg picked up his third single of the night to begin the inning, he then advanced to second on a wild pitch. The former Bay Port Pirate then advanced to third when Wagner grounded out to second base. With Berg standing at third during Hollow's at-bat, the pitcher threw a wild pitch and Berg came in to score.

The Chinooks certainly made it interesting in the ninth. With one out, the Chinooks were able to work a walk and get a man to second after an error. The Chinooks scored one in the ninth inning, but Will Semb (Iowa) was able to strikeout the batter with the tying-run standing at third base.

With the win, the Green Bay Booyah have extended their season-high winning streak to five games. They are now 2-0 in the second half of the season.

