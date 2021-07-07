Mallards Look to Avoid Rain, Start Second-Half against Fond du Lac

Following a rained-out game in Fond Du Lac last night, the Madison Mallards (16-18) will look to avoid the rain in Madison as they host the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (22-13).

Yesterday would have been the beginning of the second-half season for the Mallards and Dock Spiders, but the game was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 26th starting at 11:35 a.m.

The starting pitchers that were slated for yesterday's game are both going to be pitching tonight instead.

Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) will start on the mound for the Mallards. Turnquist has made five starts this season pitching 19.2 total innings and owning a 4.58 ERA.

On the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Jackson Kimbrel (Ole Miss). Kimbrel has yet to pitch for the Dock Spiders this season, so tonight will be his debut.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders have played against each other four times this season, with Fond Du Lac leading the season series 3-1.

Tonight's game would have been the finale of a two-game set to start the second half. Following tonight's game, the Mallards will head to the state of Michigan to play the Kalamazoo Growlers and Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch Thursday in Kalamazoo is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT.

