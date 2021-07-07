July 8th and 9th Homestand Details

July 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







The Booyah are home on Thursday and Friday this week! Here are all the details of the fun we have planned:

Thursday, July 8th - It's Thirsty Thursday with Bud Light. Half price beers available through the end of the 5th inning. EVEN BETTER....Tickets in the All-You-Can Eat & Drink Bud Light Party Patio are just $25! The Party Patio includes all you can eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, chips & cookies through the end of the 5th inning and all you can drink through the end of the 8th inning. Just enter promo code "thirsty" at check out. All tap beer is half price through the 5th inning.

Friday, July 9th - It's Wisconsin Sports Night with special guest appearance by Bay Port High School alumni and football stars Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen. Both players will be signing autographs and meeting with fans when gates open at 5:35. Gnarly Cedar Brewing has $5 14oz. craft pours in the Gnarly Cedar Lodge down the 3B side of the ballpark, presented by and Razor 94.7 FM.

Capital Credit Union Park

2231 Holmgren Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

