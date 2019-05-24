Rain Follows T-Bones to Canada

WINNIPEG - Manitoba - The T-Bones had the rain from earlier this week in Kansas City follow the club to Winnipeg Friday night and once again force a rain out. The Goldeyes crew did all they could do to get the field ready on opening night, but the rain would not stop.

The weather will force a doubleheader Saturday night at Shaw Park. The two teams will play two seven inning ball games with the RHP Tommy Collier (0-1, 6.75) going for Kansas City with Winnipeg set to send out RHP Harrison Cooney (1-0, 3.60). In game two LHP Eric Stout (1-0, 1.80) takes his turn for the T-Bones facing RHP Parker French (0-0, 3.37) for the Goldeyes. The two teams will wrap up the series Sunday with a single game scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start. The games can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 5:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The T-Bones return home Monday to open a seven game homestand at T-Bones Stadium with the first pitch of 7:05 p.m. on Memorial Day against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

