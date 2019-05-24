RailCats Ink 26-Year-Old Right-Hander Morell

?GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of Eric Morell on Friday. The right-handed pitcher is active for tonight's game and getting the start on the hill in the first game of a weekend series vs the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Morell signed his first professional baseball contract with the Tucson Saguaros of the PECOS League in 2017. In his first year with the club he made 10 starts, including a complete game shutout, and finished with a record of 7-0 and a 4.09 ERA. From 6/24 to 7/18 he made five straight quality starts and recorded a total of eight quality starts on the season.

The righty returned to the Saguaros for the 2018 campaign, a season that saw his ERA climb to 5.17 in 11 appearances (nine starts). Despite the down year in terms of his ERA, Morell finished the season with a record of 3-2 and managed to consistently make it deep into games, lasting at least six innings in each of his first five starts.

Morell started his collegiate career at Mt. San Antonio College, where he was named Second Team All-South Coast Conference as a sophomore. After his second year with the Mounties he transferred to LaGrange College for his junior and senior year.

In his first season with LaGrange he tossed a no-hitter, throwing 122 pitches and striking out the side to end the game. Then as a senior Morell was named a First Team USA South All-Conference selection after going 8-2 on the season with a 3.45 ERA in 11 starts.

Gary continues their six-game homestand on Friday against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 7:10 p.m. Morell (0-0, 0.00) opposes 2018 RailCat Keaton Steele (0-1, 3.00) in the series opener.

Friday's game is the first Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday of the season and Valparaiso Community Night, also presented by Fifth Third Bank.

