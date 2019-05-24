Big League Veteran Sold to Yankees

WINNIPEG, MB, CA - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today the New York Yankees have purchased the contract of Major League veteran Randall Delgado prior to tonight's game in Winnipeg. Delgado becomes the 43rd T-Bone to have his contract purchased since the team moved to Kansas City in 2003. The T-Bones also activated playoff hero outfielder Ryan Brett from the disabled list and he is available for the game tonight in Canada.

Randall Delgado, a native of Las Tablas, Panama, signed with Kansas City on April 15th after spending parts of eight seasons in the Major Leagues, mostly with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It should come as no surprise that Delgado was on the Yankees organization radar as the right hander was 2-0 on the season and not allowed an earned run in his two starts. He is coming off an outing Wednesday in Kansas City where he struck out 10 batters in five innings in a 3-0 win over Lincoln. For the season the right-hander has worked 10 innings giving up six hits and punching out 14 batters.

Delgado spent 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization where he appeared in 10 games in the Big Leagues and spent time in AAA with the Reno Aces. In his first game of the 2018 season, he earned the win on July 7th against San Diego, tossing a 1.2 of scoreless relief. Delgado would make five more appearances out of the Diamondbacks pen, tossing seven innings with two strikeouts. He would post a 5.14 ERA, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while going 2-0 before being designated for assignment on July 25th. In eight seasons in the Major Leagues Delgado has a career record of 30-29 with a 4.10 ERA in 542.2 innings with 465 strike outs and two career saves.

Ryan Brett returns to Kansas City where he played the final 27 games of the 2018 Championship season for the T-Bones. He has been slowed with a hip issue during the spring and was not on the active roster to start the season. Brett was a difference maker from the moment he set foot in the T-Bones clubhouse last on August 6, 2018. In in his first game in a KC jersey, he went 2-for-3 with a key RBI in a 4-2 win over Grand Prairie on August 6th. Brett would come up big for Kansas City, going 24-for-61 during the final 13 games of the season. That stretch was part of the run to the post season as the club clinched its first playoff spot since joining the American Association in 2011 and its first since 2009. Brett would score 14 runs over the 13-game span for KC.

The playoffs did not slow Brett down. He would go 15-for-37 in two post-season series with a home run and five RBIs, scoring six runs. After going hitless in his first playoff game against Sioux City, he would then hit in the next eight games to close out the post season. That included a six-hit night in an 11-4 win over St. Paul on September 11th in game one of the championship series and going a combined 5-for-8 in back-to-back wins over Sioux City in game two and three of the division series. For the season Brett hit .336, going 38 for 113, scoring 24 runs, driving in nine runs, and stealing seven bases in seven attempts for the T-Bones.

Brett was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 3rd round of the MLB draft in 2010 out of Highline High School in Burien, Washington. He would climb the ladder and eventually make the Big League with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 appearing in three games before he was injured. For his career Brett is a .284 hitter in 580 games over eight professional seasons with 34 home runs and 204 RBIs.

The T-Bones are in Winnipeg to open a three-game series in their first road swing of the season. Righty Tommy Collier (0-1, 6.75) will take the hill for KC while the Goldeyes will counter with right-hander Harrison Cooney (1-0, 3.60) in their home opener. The game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 6:15 pm on Facebook Live.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. The T-Bones return home Monday to open a seven game homestand at T-Bones Stadium with the first pitch of 7:05 pm on Memorial Day.

For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

